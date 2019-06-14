Dr. Michelle Douglas, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douglas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Douglas, DO
Overview of Dr. Michelle Douglas, DO
Dr. Michelle Douglas, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Franklin, WI. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.
Dr. Douglas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Douglas' Office Locations
-
1
Ascension Franklin At S 27th Street Urgent Care9969 S 27th St, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 325-4940Wednesday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Ascension Southeast Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus10101 S 27th St, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 325-4910
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Douglas?
If it wasn't for Dr. Douglas, both my Daughter (now 9) and Son (now 5) wouldn't be here today. She was on top of everything, and made time to be there for my pregnancy when she wasn't scheduled to be! I do agree to the receptionist part though. She needs to get rid of that one who is a 100% B! I won't say names but her first name starts with J! ;-)
About Dr. Michelle Douglas, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1730113424
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Douglas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Douglas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Douglas works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Douglas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douglas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Douglas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Douglas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.