Dr. Durrant has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Durrant, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Associated Surgeons and Physicians LLC2518 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 432-4400
Women's Health Advantage7988 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-4400
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr Durant is kind and knowledgeable during every appointment I’ve had with her. She creates a comforting environment and makes going to the doctor so much easier!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Durrant accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durrant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Durrant. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durrant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durrant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durrant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.