Overview

Dr. Michelle Eakins, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Franklin, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from American University Of Antigua College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center.



Dr. Eakins works at Middletown Family Practice in Franklin, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.