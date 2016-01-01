Dr. Eberly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michelle Eberly, MD
Overview of Dr. Michelle Eberly, MD
Dr. Michelle Eberly, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Foley, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine.
Dr. Eberly works at
Dr. Eberly's Office Locations
South Baldwin Pediatrics, LLC1090 E LAUREL AVE, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 943-7901
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Michelle Eberly, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of So Al Hosps
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eberly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eberly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eberly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.