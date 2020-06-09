Dr. Michelle Eckert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eckert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Eckert, MD
Overview of Dr. Michelle Eckert, MD
Dr. Michelle Eckert, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pine Bluff, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Jefferson Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Eckert's Office Locations
South Arkansas Orthopaedic Center1609 W 40th Ave Ste 403, Pine Bluff, AR 71603 Directions (870) 534-4188
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Michelle Eckert was my surgeon for a recent procedure. From my first pre-op appointment, through surgery, to my post-op appointments, I received nothing but exceptional care. I felt respected, cared for and listened to. Dr. Eckert's attention to detail, professionalism and compassionate care helped me through the entire process. I could have chosen another place for my surgery, but I'm very pleased that I chose Dr. Eckert at JRMC to help me.
About Dr. Michelle Eckert, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1295700904
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eckert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eckert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eckert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eckert has seen patients for Appendicitis and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eckert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Eckert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eckert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eckert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eckert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.