Dr. Michelle Eisenberg, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michelle Eisenberg, DO
Dr. Michelle Eisenberg, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Eisenberg works at
Dr. Eisenberg's Office Locations
Houston Rheumatology Consultants11920 Astoria Blvd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 464-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michelle Eisenberg, DO
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1740215375
Education & Certifications
- Akron Genl MC
Dr. Eisenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisenberg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisenberg works at
Dr. Eisenberg has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
127 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenberg.
