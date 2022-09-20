Overview of Dr. Michelle Eisenberg, DO

Dr. Michelle Eisenberg, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX.



Dr. Eisenberg works at Houston Rheumatology Cnslts in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.