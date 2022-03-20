Dr. Michelle Eisenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Eisenfeld, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Eisenfeld, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Memorial Hospital West and Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Eisenfeld works at
Locations
-
1
Asthma & Allergy Associates2925 Aventura Blvd Ste 308, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 932-5662
-
2
Asthma and Allergy Associates - Plantation9681 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (305) 595-0109
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eisenfeld?
Front desk, assistants and Dr Waxenghiser were very nice and professional. Will definitely come back..
About Dr. Michelle Eisenfeld, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205158169
Education & Certifications
- Eisntein-Montefiore Med Ctr
- Children's Hospital At Montefiore / Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
- Children's Hospital at Montefiore
- University of Florida
- Brandeis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eisenfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisenfeld works at
Dr. Eisenfeld has seen patients for Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eisenfeld speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.