Dr. Michelle Emi, MD
Overview of Dr. Michelle Emi, MD
Dr. Michelle Emi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med.
Dr. Emi's Office Locations
UCLA Health System Westlake Village Primary & Specialty Care Office1250 La Venta Dr Ste 207, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 494-6920
- 2 2060d E Avenida De Los Arboles, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 Directions (888) 982-7956
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Michelle L. Emi is well worth the wait, which is not uncommon. Dr. Emi (and/or her staff) advises her patients of the possibility of a wait in advance of an appointment. She is very thorough in her exams and attentive to details. The best PCP we have encountered - EVER! She saved my life!! SD Smith
About Dr. Michelle Emi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1962755298
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Ctr Hlth Scis
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- MIT
