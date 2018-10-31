Overview of Dr. Michelle Emi, MD

Dr. Michelle Emi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med.



Dr. Emi works at UCLA Health Westlake Village in Westlake Village, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.