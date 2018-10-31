See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Westlake Village, CA
Dr. Michelle Emi, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michelle Emi, MD

Dr. Michelle Emi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med.

Dr. Emi works at UCLA Health Westlake Village in Westlake Village, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Emi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Health System Westlake Village Primary & Specialty Care Office
    1250 La Venta Dr Ste 207, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 494-6920
  2. 2
    2060d E Avenida De Los Arboles, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 982-7956

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Michelle Emi, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962755298
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • UCLA Ctr Hlth Scis
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • MIT
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Emi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Emi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Emi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Emi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

