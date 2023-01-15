Dr. Michelle Endicott, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Endicott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Endicott, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Endicott, DO is a Dermatologist in S Charleston, WV. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Endicott works at
Locations
South Charleston Dermatology4815 Kanawha Ave Sw, S Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 768-4567
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Endicott?
I have seen dermatologists in Atlanta and Charleston and without a doubt Dr. Endicott us the best one I have ever been to as a patient. As a bonus, her staff is friendly and efficient. I wish I could give a higher rating than five stars.
About Dr. Michelle Endicott, DO
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Endicott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Endicott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Endicott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Endicott works at
Dr. Endicott has seen patients for Rash, Acne and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Endicott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Endicott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Endicott.
