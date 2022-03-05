Overview

Dr. Michelle Festa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Festa works at Novant Health Primary Care Poplar Tent in Concord, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.