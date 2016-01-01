Dr. Michelle Field, MDSC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Field is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Field, MDSC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michelle Field, MDSC
Dr. Michelle Field, MDSC is a Psychiatry Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci.
Dr. Field works at
Dr. Field's Office Locations
Michelle A Field MD Sc887 Bob O Link Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 912-1122
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana Benefit Plan of Illinois
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michelle Field, MDSC
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Field has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Field accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Field has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Field. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Field.
