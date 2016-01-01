See All Psychiatrists in Highland Park, IL
Dr. Michelle Field, MDSC

Psychiatry
4.5 (2)
Map Pin Small Highland Park, IL
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michelle Field, MDSC

Dr. Michelle Field, MDSC is a Psychiatry Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci.

Dr. Field works at Michelle A Field MD Sc in Highland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Field's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michelle A Field MD Sc
    887 Bob O Link Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 912-1122

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana Benefit Plan of Illinois
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Michelle Field, MDSC

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639106693
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Field, MDSC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Field is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Field has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Field has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Field works at Michelle A Field MD Sc in Highland Park, IL. View the full address on Dr. Field’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Field. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Field.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Field, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Field appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

