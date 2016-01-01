Overview of Dr. Michelle Field, MDSC

Dr. Michelle Field, MDSC is a Psychiatry Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci.



Dr. Field works at Michelle A Field MD Sc in Highland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.