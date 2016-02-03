Dr. Michelle Fielden, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fielden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Fielden, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michelle Fielden, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Fielden works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Limited To Official University Duties On1430 John Wesley Gilbert Dr Rm 3090, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2696
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fielden?
New established pt first visit ...she did X-rays and exam and gave estimate on dental work needed...very reasonable price
About Dr. Michelle Fielden, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1285835694
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fielden accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fielden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fielden works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fielden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fielden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fielden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fielden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.