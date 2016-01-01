Overview of Dr. Michelle Fincham, MD

Dr. Michelle Fincham, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Manhattan, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan.



Dr. Fincham works at Inspire ENT And Pulmonology in Manhattan, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Ear Ache and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.