Dr. Michelle Fincham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fincham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Otolaryngologists
- KS
- Manhattan
- Dr. Michelle Fincham, MD
Dr. Michelle Fincham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michelle Fincham, MD
Dr. Michelle Fincham, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Manhattan, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan.
Dr. Fincham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fincham's Office Locations
-
1
Inspire ENT And Pulmonology4201 Anderson Ave Ste C, Manhattan, KS 66503 Directions (785) 539-3504
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Broken Nose
- View other providers who treat Cholesteatoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Adenoid Infection
- View other providers who treat Chronic Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Conductive Hearing Loss
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deafness
- View other providers who treat Deviated Septum
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Turbinates
- View other providers who treat Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Facial Fracture
- View other providers who treat Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
- View other providers who treat Loss of Smell and-or Taste
- View other providers who treat Malignant Otitis Externa
- View other providers who treat Nasal Polyp
- View other providers who treat Perforated Eardrum
- View other providers who treat Peritonsillar Abscess
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Tongue-Tie
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Nodule
- View other providers who treat Acoustic Neuroma
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Anosmia
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Benign Paroxyzmal Vertigo of Childhood
- View other providers who treat Benign Positional Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Big Ears
- View other providers who treat Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Chronic Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Cleft Palate
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Ear Cancer
- View other providers who treat Ear Disorders
- View other providers who treat Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Endocrine Cancer
- View other providers who treat ENT Cancer
- View other providers who treat Excessive Daytime Sleepiness
- View other providers who treat Facial Laceration
- View other providers who treat Facial Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Facial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Foreign Body in Nose
- View other providers who treat Geographic Tongue
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hearing Loss Due to Noise
- View other providers who treat Hyperacusis
- View other providers who treat Laryngeal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Laryngeal Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Leukoplakia
- View other providers who treat Loss of Taste
- View other providers who treat Maxillary and Malar Fractures
- View other providers who treat Meniere's Disease
- View other providers who treat Merkel Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Motion Sickness
- View other providers who treat Nasal Cavity Cancer
- View other providers who treat Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Nose Cancer
- View other providers who treat Nose Disorders
- View other providers who treat Oral and-or Facial Cleft
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer
- View other providers who treat Orbital Fracture
- View other providers who treat Otosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Paradoxical Vocal Cord Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Paranasal Sinus Cancer
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pharyngeal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Cyst
- View other providers who treat Sinus Cancer
- View other providers who treat Sinus Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sinus Infections
- View other providers who treat Sinus Polyp
- View other providers who treat Sjögren's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Supraglottic Laryngeal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell
- View other providers who treat Tongue Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tonsil Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tonsil Disorders
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Cyst
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Dysfunction, Familial
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Paralysis
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Polyp
- View other providers who treat Vocal Cord Thickening
- View other providers who treat Vocal Fold Scarring
- View other providers who treat Voice Disorders
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Wrinkles
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Fincham?
About Dr. Michelle Fincham, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1669739678
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fincham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fincham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fincham works at
Dr. Fincham has seen patients for Otitis Media, Ear Ache and Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fincham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fincham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fincham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fincham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fincham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.