See All Otolaryngologists in Manhattan, KS
Dr. Michelle Fincham, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michelle Fincham, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michelle Fincham, MD

Dr. Michelle Fincham, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Manhattan, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan.

Dr. Fincham works at Inspire ENT And Pulmonology in Manhattan, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Ear Ache and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Fincham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inspire ENT And Pulmonology
    4201 Anderson Ave Ste C, Manhattan, KS 66503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 539-3504

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Otitis Media
Ear Ache
Tonsillitis
Otitis Media
Ear Ache
Tonsillitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Paroxyzmal Vertigo of Childhood Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Nose Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Paradoxical Vocal Cord Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Paranasal Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Supraglottic Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Cyst Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Dysfunction, Familial Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Thickening Chevron Icon
Vocal Fold Scarring Chevron Icon
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fincham?

    Photo: Dr. Michelle Fincham, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michelle Fincham, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fincham to family and friends

    Dr. Fincham's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fincham

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michelle Fincham, MD.

    About Dr. Michelle Fincham, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669739678
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Fincham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fincham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fincham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fincham works at Inspire ENT And Pulmonology in Manhattan, KS. View the full address on Dr. Fincham’s profile.

    Dr. Fincham has seen patients for Otitis Media, Ear Ache and Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fincham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Fincham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fincham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fincham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fincham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michelle Fincham, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.