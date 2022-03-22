See All Otolaryngologists in Riverview, FL
Dr. Michelle Fisher, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michelle Fisher, MD

Dr. Michelle Fisher, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Riverview, FL. They completed their residency with Medical College of Georgia

Dr. Fisher works at Florida E.N.T and Allergy in Riverview, FL with other offices in Plant City, FL and Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Ear Ache and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fisher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Riverview
    13015 Summerfield Square Dr, Riverview, FL 33578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 879-8045
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Plant City
    511 W ALEXANDER ST, Plant City, FL 33563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 879-8045
  3. 3
    Brandon
    1139 Nikki View Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 879-8045
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 22, 2022
    My life is so much better after allergy testing and treatment with Dr Fisher and her team. 10/10 would recommend.
    Jacob Lynch — Mar 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michelle Fisher, MD
    About Dr. Michelle Fisher, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629399985
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Internship
    • Rush University Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
