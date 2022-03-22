Overview of Dr. Michelle Fisher, MD

Dr. Michelle Fisher, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Riverview, FL. They completed their residency with Medical College of Georgia



Dr. Fisher works at Florida E.N.T and Allergy in Riverview, FL with other offices in Plant City, FL and Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Ear Ache and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.