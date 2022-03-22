Dr. Michelle Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Fisher, MD
Overview of Dr. Michelle Fisher, MD
Dr. Michelle Fisher, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Riverview, FL. They completed their residency with Medical College of Georgia
Dr. Fisher works at
Dr. Fisher's Office Locations
Riverview13015 Summerfield Square Dr, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 879-8045Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Plant City511 W ALEXANDER ST, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 879-8045
Brandon1139 Nikki View Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 879-8045Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My life is so much better after allergy testing and treatment with Dr Fisher and her team. 10/10 would recommend.
About Dr. Michelle Fisher, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Rush University Medical College
- Emory University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
