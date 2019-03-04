Overview

Dr. Michelle Foley, DO is a Dermatologist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Foley works at Parks Dermatology in Ormond Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.