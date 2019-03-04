Dr. Michelle Foley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Foley, DO
Overview
Dr. Michelle Foley, DO is a Dermatologist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Locations
Parks Dermatology400 Lakebridge Plaza Dr, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 868-0249Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Foley is an excellent dermatogist and really a wonderful caring person. She believes in listening to her patients and makes the best decisions for my skin condition. I’ve been to many dermatologistsabd have had skin cancer but Dr Foley is by far the best.
About Dr. Michelle Foley, DO
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1730375700
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
