Overview of Dr. Michelle Gallagher, DO

Dr. Michelle Gallagher, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Gallagher works at Jones Vision Center in Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.