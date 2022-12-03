See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Allendale, MI
Dr. Michelle Gianturco, DO

Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
4.3 (64)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michelle Gianturco, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Allendale, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.

Dr. Gianturco works at SHMG Family Medicine - Allendale in Allendale, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    SHMG Family Medicine - Allendale
    4868-2 Lake Michigan Dr, Allendale, MI 49401 (616) 391-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Willing to listen and explain the test results.
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Michelle Gianturco, DO

    • Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
    • English
    • 1649274408
    Education & Certifications

    • Muskegon General Hospital
    • Sparrow Hospital
    • Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
    • Family Practice/OMT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Gianturco, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gianturco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gianturco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gianturco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gianturco works at SHMG Family Medicine - Allendale in Allendale, MI. View the full address on Dr. Gianturco’s profile.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Gianturco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gianturco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gianturco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gianturco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.