Dr. Michelle Glasgow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glasgow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Glasgow, MD
Overview of Dr. Michelle Glasgow, MD
Dr. Michelle Glasgow, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Dr. Glasgow works at
Dr. Glasgow's Office Locations
-
1
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
-
2
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
-
3
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
-
4
Atlanta Gynecologic Oncology - Canton470 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste 475, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 721-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glasgow?
About Dr. Michelle Glasgow, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- 1184882524
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glasgow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glasgow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glasgow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glasgow works at
Dr. Glasgow has seen patients for Oophorectomy, Uterine Fibroids and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glasgow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Glasgow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glasgow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glasgow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glasgow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.