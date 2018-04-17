Overview

Dr. Michelle Gonzales, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Gonzales works at Developmental Evaluation Clinic in Oceanside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.