Dr. Michelle Gooch, MD
Dr. Michelle Gooch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Gooch's Office Locations
- 1 5625 Eiger Rd Ste 205, Austin, TX 78735 Directions (512) 454-5721
The OB/GYN Group of Austin - Central Austin1301 W 38th St Ste 300, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 454-5721
I started seeing Dr. Gooch a few years ago when my previous gynecologist retired. Dr. Gooch is extremely skilled, intelligent, professional and personable. I trust her with my life because she quite literally saved it three years ago. (That story is long and full of details not appropriate to post, but suffice it to say I would have died without her expert care and very quick marshaling of resources, including her talented husband, an OB surgeon, and many other medical professionals.)
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1861408130
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
