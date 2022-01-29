Overview of Dr. Michelle Guevarra, MD

Dr. Michelle Guevarra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Patchogue, NY.



Dr. Guevarra works at Michelle C Guevarra MD in Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Dry Eyes and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.