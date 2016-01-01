Dr. Haldeman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michelle Haldeman, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michelle Haldeman, DPM
Dr. Michelle Haldeman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, OH.
Dr. Haldeman works at
Dr. Haldeman's Office Locations
Wellspring Nurse Practitioners15800 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107 Directions (216) 227-2194
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Michelle Haldeman, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Arabic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haldeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haldeman works at
Dr. Haldeman has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haldeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haldeman speaks Arabic.
Dr. Haldeman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haldeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haldeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.