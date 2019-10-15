Dr. Michelle Hardaway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardaway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Hardaway, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michelle Hardaway, MD
Dr. Michelle Hardaway, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.
Dr. Hardaway works at
Dr. Hardaway's Office Locations
-
1
Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and Laser Center27920 Orchard Lake Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 855-6030
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hardaway?
Top notch doctor! She's warm & professional and answers all your questions so you can understand them. A++ Her staff is also warm & knowledgeable. They are all professionals. They know their jobs & do them very well. I trust all of them.
About Dr. Michelle Hardaway, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1396883484
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- Mt Carmel Mercy Hospital
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hardaway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hardaway accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardaway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hardaway works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardaway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardaway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardaway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardaway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.