Dr. Michelle Harden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michelle Harden, MD
Dr. Michelle Harden, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Dr. Harden's Office Locations
John D. Rodriguez M.d. P.A.540 Oak Centre Dr Ste 280, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 614-2229
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harden is a dedicated, detailed, and caring OBGYN. Monica, and prior employee Nurse Cynthia are/ were friendly and nice. These ladies are always busy and taking care of all the patients on the phone or in person. My only recommendation is to have an someone dedicated to answering phone calls or portal messages since it takes while for a response. Other than my recommendation I give this office a A++. Cynthia will be missed!
About Dr. Michelle Harden, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1952400814
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harden has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Harden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.