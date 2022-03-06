Dr. Michelle Henry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Henry, MD
Dr. Michelle Henry, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine Houston, Texas - M.D..
Laser & Skin Surgery Center® of New York317 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 941-5055Monday8:00am - 7:30pmTuesday8:00am - 7:30pmWednesday8:00am - 7:30pmThursday8:00am - 7:30pmFriday8:00am - 7:30pm
Laser Skin Surgery Center of New York120 E 56th St Ste 1500, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 870-8778
Outstanding! She is both an incredible, highly skilled doctor and an incredible person! I had Mohs surgery on my face and I was terrified of the cosmetic aspects of the surgery and what my face would look like afterwards. Dr. Henry and her entire staff made me feel totally confident and relaxed, and I could not believe my appearance after the procedure - many of my friends did not even know that I had anything done! My face looked the same as it did before, solely due to her incredible skills. I would recommend Dr. Henry to anyone and everyone– this entire experience was more than I ever could have hoped for, and the cosmetic results were spectacular!
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1154569275
- Baylor College of Medicine Houston, Texas - M.D.
