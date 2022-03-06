Overview

Dr. Michelle Henry, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine Houston, Texas - M.D..



Dr. Henry works at Spectrum Skin and Laser in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.