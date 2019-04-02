Overview of Dr. Michelle Herman, DO

Dr. Michelle Herman, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.



Dr. Herman works at Womens Health Consultants in Novi, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.