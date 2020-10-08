Overview of Dr. Michelle Hoffman, MD

Dr. Michelle Hoffman, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HealthPark Medical Center, Cape Coral Hospital and Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida .



Dr. Hoffman works at Golisano Children's Hospital (Lee Physician Group) Pediatric Cardiology Naples in Naples, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.