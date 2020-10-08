Book an Appointment

Dr. Michelle Hoffman, MD

Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michelle Hoffman, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HealthPark Medical Center, Cape Coral Hospital and Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida .

Dr. Hoffman works at Golisano Children's Hospital (Lee Physician Group) Pediatric Cardiology Naples in Naples, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Office Locations

  1. 1
    Golisano Children's Hospital (Lee Physician Group) Pediatric Cardiology Naples
    3361 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 201, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 344-8867
  2. 2
    Golisano Children's Hospital (Lee Physician Group) Pediatric Infectious Disease Fort Myers
    9981 S Healthpark Dr Ste 454, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 344-8811

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abscess Incision and Drainage
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Infectious Diseases
Abscess Incision and Drainage
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Infectious Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Opticare
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 08, 2020
    Dr. Hoffman is awesome. She has been a vital part of my son’s cystic fibrosis care team since he was diagnosed last year with a very scary infection. She explains treatment options in full, both the pros and the cons, with knowledge and empathy. She is always available, is patient with my many questions, and never makes us feel rushed. I am completely confident in her medical expertise and am greatly appreciative of her compassionate bedside manner. Also, her office staff and nurses are wonderful. They are always helpful, prompt in getting messages to Dr. Hoffman, and are always pleasant.
    Kathy Bloch — Oct 08, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Michelle Hoffman, MD
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hoffman to family and friends

    Dr. Hoffman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hoffman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Dr. Michelle Hoffman, MD

Specialties

    • Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1932327681
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    • University of Nebraska Medical Center
    • University of Nebraska Medical Center
    • University of Nebraska Medical Center
    • U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
    • Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • HealthPark Medical Center
    • Cape Coral Hospital
    • Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida 

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.

