Dr. Michelle Homan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Homan, DO is a Pulmonologist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.
Dr. Homan works at
Locations
-
1
Menorah Pulmonary and Critical Care Consultants5701 W 119th St Ste 308, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 382-5299
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Homan treats me for asthma. I went for my 6 month check-up. I had many questions for her should I get Covid-19. She listened intently and gave me reassurance that doctors now know better what to do now and are always learning. She would be willing to do for me what it would take to keep me as comfortable as possible, should I get sick. This has been the case all during the time she has been my doctor.
About Dr. Michelle Homan, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Kansas Medical Center
- The University Of Kansas Medical Center
- The University Of Kansas Medical Center
- Kansas City University Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Homan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Homan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Homan has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Partial Lung Collapse and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Homan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Homan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Homan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Homan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Homan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.