Dr. Michelle Hubner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Hubner, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Hubner works at
Locations
Psychiatric Associate of Tulsa4612 S Harvard Ave Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 747-5565
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hubner is wonderful!! She is very knowledgeable and always takes her time. We never feel rushed and we truly feel like she cares. Awesome doctor, would highly recommend!!
About Dr. Michelle Hubner, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1770658486
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hubner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hubner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hubner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hubner.
