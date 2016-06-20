Overview of Dr. Michelle Hudspeth, MD

Dr. Michelle Hudspeth, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Hudspeth works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.