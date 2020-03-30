Overview

Dr. Michelle Inkster, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Inkster works at Center for Spine Health in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Lakewood, OH and Twinsburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Malnutrition and Hepatitis C along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.