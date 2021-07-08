Dr. Michelle Jahnke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jahnke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Jahnke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Jahnke, MD is a Dermatologist in Ravenna, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.
Dr. Jahnke works at
Locations
New Horizon Derm6693 N Chestnut St Ste 125A, Ravenna, OH 44266 Directions (330) 296-2879
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Portage Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went in for my first visit with Dr. Jahnke for a full body scan. Dr. Jahnke was very professional, pleasant and easy to talk to. I had many moles that I was concerned about, however they were all OK. However Dr. Jahnke found 3 other spots that were precancerous and froze them in a simple procedure with no pain. I will recommend Dr. Jahnke to anyone looking for a professional, compassionate dermatologist.
About Dr. Michelle Jahnke, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jahnke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jahnke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jahnke works at
Dr. Jahnke has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jahnke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jahnke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jahnke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jahnke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jahnke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.