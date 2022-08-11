Dr. Michelle Joseph Garcia, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Joseph Garcia, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Joseph Garcia, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Windermere, FL.
Dr. Joseph Garcia works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Designs at Lakeside Village7828 Winter Garden Vineland Rd Ste 100, Windermere, FL 34786 Directions (407) 604-8289
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joseph Garcia?
Dr. Garcia was a great person. The lady who cleaned my teeth was also great. I can tell she paid close attention to my teeth as if they were her own. She double and triple checked my teeth before finishing and went back to certain areas that were not to her liking. I can tell she really cared about me. I haven't felt like that in a long time. As long as I live in the area, they are my team. In fact, I told my wife about it and she is going to make an appointment with them. GREAT PEOPLE. I cannot tell you enough.
About Dr. Michelle Joseph Garcia, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1265585590
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Garcia accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Joseph Garcia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Joseph Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph Garcia works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.