Dr. Michelle Kaplan, MD

Psychiatry
2.7 (19)
Map Pin Small Boca Raton, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michelle Kaplan, MD

Dr. Michelle Kaplan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from Ross U Affil US Hosps Baltimore, MD.

Dr. Kaplan works at Steva D Kail MA,LCSW, PA in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kaplan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michelle Kaplan M.D. P.A.
    7860 Glades Rd Ste 225, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 361-0500
    Monday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    Boca Raton Psychiatry
    9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 210, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 342-8822

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Antipsychotic Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Lithium Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Other Psychiatric Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 24, 2018
    Dr. Kaplan is very compassionate and sympathetic. She sincerely cared about alleviating my depression and asked a lot of probing questions to find a comprehensive solution including talk therapy and CBT. I wish her appointment's were longer that 30 minutes but I never felt rushed.
    Steve Harris in Delray, FL — Oct 24, 2018
    About Dr. Michelle Kaplan, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336263169
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Med Ctr, Hillside Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Long Is Jewish Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ross U Affil US Hosps Baltimore, MD
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaplan works at Steva D Kail MA,LCSW, PA in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kaplan’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

