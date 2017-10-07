Dr. Michelle Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Klein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Klein, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Klein works at
Locations
Uptown Pediatrics1245 PARK AVE, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 427-0540
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had Dr. Klein when I was in pediatrics at Mt. Sinai, and I have to say, she is a really great doctor. She genuinely cares about her patients, and their well-being. I have seen 7 or so endocrinologists, and she was definitely one of the best (note that I only liked 2 of them). The only reason I stopped seeing her is because she left Mt.Sinai pediatrics, otherwise I would have seen her well into adult age. She is thorough and looks at all aspects of healthiness. I extremely recommend!
About Dr. Michelle Klein, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366657835
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai
- New York Medical College
- UCLA
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein works at
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Short Stature, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klein speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
