Dr. Michelle Krohn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Krohn, DO
Overview of Dr. Michelle Krohn, DO
Dr. Michelle Krohn, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spearfish, SD.
Dr. Krohn works at
Dr. Krohn's Office Locations
-
1
Monument Health Spearfish Clinic1445 North Ave, Spearfish, SD 57783 Directions (605) 644-4170
Hospital Affiliations
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
- Monument Health Spearfish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krohn?
Dr. Krohn was referred to me by a doctor friend. She did not disappoint. She was kind and concerned. Since it was our first meeting she took time to visit and learn about me. She was exactly what I was hoping for.
About Dr. Michelle Krohn, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1255698767
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krohn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krohn works at
Dr. Krohn has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Krohn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.