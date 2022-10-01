Dr. Michelle Kron-Gray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kron-Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Kron-Gray, MD
Overview of Dr. Michelle Kron-Gray, MD
Dr. Michelle Kron-Gray, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheaton, IL.
Dr. Kron-Gray's Office Locations
Clinical Research Center of Wheaton Eye Clinic LLC2015 N Main St, Wheaton, IL 60187 Directions (630) 668-8250Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Limited To Official Government Duties On1000 Wall St Rm 714, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 764-4190
Wheaton Eye Clinic610 S Randall Rd, Saint Charles, IL 60174 Directions (630) 668-8250
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I sent my mom to see Dr. Kron-Gray (but she's not tech savvy but asked me to write a review)- had a great experience. Compassionate care, a great personality, and great results. We couldn't be more pleased!
About Dr. Michelle Kron-Gray, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1265796585
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kron-Gray has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kron-Gray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kron-Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kron-Gray has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kron-Gray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kron-Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kron-Gray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kron-Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kron-Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.