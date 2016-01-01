See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Michelle Kuznicki, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Michelle Kuznicki, MD

Dr. Michelle Kuznicki, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. 

Dr. Kuznicki works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kuznicki's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9501 EUCLID AVE, Cleveland, OH 44106

Experience & Treatment Frequency

First Trimester Screening
STD Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
First Trimester Screening
STD Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaginosis Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Amniocentesis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Colporrhaphy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Gestational Diabetes
Gynecologic Cancer
Hypertension
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysteroscopy
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Osteoporosis
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Symptomatic Menopause
Uterine Cancer
Vaginal Cancer
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Wound Repair

About Dr. Michelle Kuznicki, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1518353507
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Cleveland Clinic

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michelle Kuznicki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuznicki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kuznicki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kuznicki works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Kuznicki’s profile.

Dr. Kuznicki has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuznicki.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuznicki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuznicki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

