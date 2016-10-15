Dr. Michelle Kwok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Kwok, MD
Overview of Dr. Michelle Kwok, MD
Dr. Michelle Kwok, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
Dr. Kwok works at
Dr. Kwok's Office Locations
Marite Grandovskis Phd1510 Fashion Island Blvd Ste 110, San Mateo, CA 94404 Directions (415) 860-1475
- 2 445 Burgess Dr Ste 150, Menlo Park, CA 94025 Directions (650) 322-0943
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice doctor.
About Dr. Michelle Kwok, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1104905959
Education & Certifications
- San Mateo County Gen Hospital
- New York Medical College
- Psychiatry
Dr. Kwok works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwok. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwok.
