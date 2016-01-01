Dr. Michelle Laba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Laba, MD
Dr. Michelle Laba, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Mandalay Bay Women & Childrens2000 Outlet Center Dr Ste 110, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 604-4588
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Laba accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laba speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Laba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laba.
