Dr. Michelle Leblanc, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michelle Leblanc, MD

Dr. Michelle Leblanc, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.

Dr. Leblanc works at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leblanc's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mission Hospital
    509 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 670-5665

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mission Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Uterine Fibroids
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Uterine Fibroids
Newborn Metabolic Screening

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 02, 2019
    I was fortunate to be referred to Dr LeBlanc after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She was the first doctor I saw and she made me feel confident that I had made the right decision. She is compassionate and thoughtful in her treatment, with an individual approach to each patient. When I had complications, she stepped up and became an advocate for the next step, and worked with me on getting my surgery done as quickly as possible. She is skilled surgeon and left me with minimal scarring and good range of motion. She has returned my call after hours and even texted with me when necessary in order to alleviate my concerns through some difficult times. I have been so impressed with her care. When I leave her office, she says call me if you need me and I know she actually means it. I wouldn’t hesitate to refer any family or friends to her.
    BW in NC — Oct 02, 2019
    About Dr. Michelle Leblanc, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619941135
    Education & Certifications

    • Mountain Area Health Ed Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Leblanc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leblanc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leblanc has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leblanc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leblanc works at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Leblanc’s profile.

    Dr. Leblanc has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leblanc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Leblanc. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leblanc.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leblanc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leblanc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

