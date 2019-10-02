Overview of Dr. Michelle Leblanc, MD

Dr. Michelle Leblanc, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.



Dr. Leblanc works at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.