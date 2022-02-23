Overview of Dr. Michelle Lee, MD

Dr. Michelle Lee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from RAYMOND & RUTH PERELMAN SCH OF MED AT UNIV OF PA and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Lee works at MetroHealth in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.