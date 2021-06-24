Dr. Michelle Lemberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Lemberger, MD
Overview of Dr. Michelle Lemberger, MD
Dr. Michelle Lemberger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Higginsville, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri, Kansas City and is affiliated with Centerpoint Medical Center and Lafayette Regional Health Center.
Dr. Lemberger works at
Dr. Lemberger's Office Locations
1
Higginsville Medical Clinic3401 Pine St, Higginsville, MO 64037 Directions (660) 584-2192
2
Independence Women's Clinic19550 E 39th St S Ste 300, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 478-0220Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Centerpoint Medical Center
- Lafayette Regional Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- HealthPartners
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lemberger is caring and thorough on her visits. She helped me through my pregnancy after a miscarriage and was very patient with my worries.
About Dr. Michelle Lemberger, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 2023 years of experience
- English
- 1235131434
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri, Kansas City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lemberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemberger works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.