Dr. Michelle Lemberger, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (37)
Accepting new patients
2023 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michelle Lemberger, MD

Dr. Michelle Lemberger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Higginsville, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri, Kansas City and is affiliated with Centerpoint Medical Center and Lafayette Regional Health Center.

Dr. Lemberger works at Higginsville Medical Clinic in Higginsville, MO with other offices in Independence, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lemberger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Higginsville Medical Clinic
    3401 Pine St, Higginsville, MO 64037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (660) 584-2192
  2. 2
    Independence Women's Clinic
    19550 E 39th St S Ste 300, Independence, MO 64057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 478-0220
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Centerpoint Medical Center
  • Lafayette Regional Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Maternal Anemia
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Maternal Anemia
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniotic Fluid Embolism Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CompCare
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • HealthPartners
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michelle Lemberger, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 2023 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235131434
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri, Kansas City
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Lemberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lemberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lemberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemberger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

