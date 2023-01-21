See All Dermatologists in Rockville, MD
Dr. Michelle Levender, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
4.9 (193)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Michelle Levender, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They graduated from University of Maryland Medical Sciences.

Dr. Levender works at DermAssociates Rockville in Rockville, MD with other offices in Annapolis, MD and Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Ulcer and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    DermAssociates Rockville
    15245 Shady Grove Rd Ste 480, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 681-7397
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Annapolis Dermatology Center
    71 Old Mill Bottom Rd N Ste 300, Annapolis, MD 21409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 268-3887
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    DermAssociates Silver Spring
    10313 Georgia Ave Ste 309, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 681-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Ulcer
Contact Dermatitis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Ulcer
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 193 ratings
    Patient Ratings (193)
    5 Star
    (182)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 21, 2023
    Everyone was efficient kind and explained everything very well
    BJ — Jan 21, 2023
    About Dr. Michelle Levender, MD

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750546081
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California, San Francisco
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Center for Dermatology Research at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Maryland Medical Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Levender has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levender has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Ulcer and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    193 patients have reviewed Dr. Levender. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levender.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

