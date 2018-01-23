Dr. Michelle Levi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Levi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Long Island Pediatric Ophthalmology & Strabismus146 Manetto Hill Rd Ste 170, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (631) 474-4200
- 2 159 Route 25A Ste B2B, Miller Place, NY 11764 Directions (631) 474-4200
Ambi Medical Associates PC110 Willis Ave, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 942-4400
Dr. Levi has been seeing my son since he was 18 months old, She is well educated and informed, realizing over time my son's lenses were subluxing or sliding and may eventually detach. She further referred me to a genetic specialist and our journey toward getting him the care he needed started because of her being as aware and educated as she was. I am eternally grateful to her. She waited to hold off on referring for surgery until absolutely necessary. Which I greatly appreciated.
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Levi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levi has seen patients for Heterophoria, Exophoria and Esophoria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Levi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.