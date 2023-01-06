See All Oncologists in Lone Tree, CO
Dr. Michelle Levy, MD

Medical Oncology
4.9 (48)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michelle Levy, MD

Dr. Michelle Levy, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Levy works at Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Levy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rocky Mountain Cancer Center - Sky Ridge
    10107 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 200, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6386
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers
    1800 N Williams St Ste 200, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0762
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
  Anemia
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Leukocytosis
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Thrombocytosis
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Cancer
  Cancer
Cancer Treatment
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders
Hemophilia
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Leukemia
  Leukemia
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma
  Lymphoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Purpura
  Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Sickle Cell Disease
Thalassemia
Thrombocytopenia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 06, 2023
    Dr Levy has spent time not only on my physical condition but also my mental.
    — Jan 06, 2023
    About Dr. Michelle Levy, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    • 1851667596
    Education & Certifications

    • Penn State Hershey Medical Center
    • Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Med Ctr
    • KAISER PERMANENTE MEDICAL CENTER
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
