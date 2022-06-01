Dr. Michelle Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Li, MD
Overview of Dr. Michelle Li, MD
Dr. Michelle Li, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chinese Hospital.
Dr. Li works at
Dr. Li's Office Locations
-
1
San Francisco Surgical Medial Group3838 California St Rm 616, San Francisco, CA 94118 Directions (415) 668-0416
- 2 1100 Van Ness Ave Ste 1040, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 923-3020
-
3
Monteagle Office1580 Valencia St Ste 607, San Francisco, CA 94110 Directions (415) 668-0411
-
4
Chinese Hospital845 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94133 Directions (415) 982-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Chinese Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Li?
Dr. Li is friendly and professional with a great bedside manner. Office staff was kind and helpful, they were able to work me in for a same day appointment. Great physician and staff!
About Dr. Michelle Li, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1275520819
Education & Certifications
- UCSF Medical Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li works at
Dr. Li has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.