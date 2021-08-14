Dr. Michelle Liebert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liebert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Liebert, MD
Overview of Dr. Michelle Liebert, MD
Dr. Michelle Liebert, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They completed their fellowship with Boston Chldrns Hosp
Dr. Liebert's Office Locations
SightMD NY Smithtown 201260 E Main St Ste 201, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 265-8780
SightMD NY Riverhead54 Commerce Ave Ste 6, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 727-0880
SightMD NY Deer Park590 Nicolls Rd, Deer Park, NY 11729 Directions (631) 667-3355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
amazing visit as usual. love Dr Leibert
About Dr. Michelle Liebert, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1306817549
Education & Certifications
- Boston Chldrns Hosp
- Ny U/Manhattan Eye & Ear Hosp
- North Shore University Hospital
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liebert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liebert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liebert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liebert has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Eye Infections and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liebert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liebert speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Liebert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liebert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liebert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liebert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.