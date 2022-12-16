Overview of Dr. Michelle Liske, MD

Dr. Michelle Liske, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Liske works at San Diego Internist Pediatric Medical Assoc in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.