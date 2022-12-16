Dr. Michelle Liske, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liske is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Liske, MD
Overview of Dr. Michelle Liske, MD
Dr. Michelle Liske, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Liske works at
Dr. Liske's Office Locations
San Diego Internist Pediatric Medical Assoc8765 Aero Dr Ste 130, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (508) 308-5973
Michelle Liske4340 Genesee Ave Ste 207, San Diego, CA 92117 Directions (858) 974-3603
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Sharp Coronado Hospital
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She’s very concerned about all her patients as is so easy to talk. I had to move out or state but intend to return in a couple years. She will be the dr I will definitely go to her.
About Dr. Michelle Liske, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1326366121
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liske has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liske accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liske has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liske works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Liske. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liske.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liske, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liske appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.