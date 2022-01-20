Dr. Michelle Lister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Lister, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michelle Lister, MD
Dr. Michelle Lister, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Dr. Lister's Office Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Aventura21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 100, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 250-2659Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Biscayne3801 Biscayne Blvd Ste 300, Miami, FL 33137 Directions (305) 250-2657Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is a wonderful doctor and caring.
About Dr. Michelle Lister, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1447259486
Education & Certifications
- University Miami/jackson Meml Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lister has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lister accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lister using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lister has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardiomegaly and Mitral Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Lister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lister.
