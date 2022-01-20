Overview of Dr. Michelle Lister, MD

Dr. Michelle Lister, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.



Dr. Lister works at Miami International Cardiology Consultants in Aventura, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardiomegaly and Mitral Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.